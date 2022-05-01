Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nikola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
About Nikola (Get Rating)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
