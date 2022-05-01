Versor Investments LP Sells 15,800 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

