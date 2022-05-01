Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,400 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

VERU opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

