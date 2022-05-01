ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stake Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

