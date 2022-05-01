Versor Investments LP Takes $75,000 Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

TGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

TGB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

