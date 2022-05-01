Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

