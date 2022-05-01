CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

