CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 34,242 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.