Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $22,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.95.

Shares of ETSY opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

