CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

