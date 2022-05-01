CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $139.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

