CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,844 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 279,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

