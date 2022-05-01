CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.64 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,012,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

