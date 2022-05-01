CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,909 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

