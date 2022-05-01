ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

