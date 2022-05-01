CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

