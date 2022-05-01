CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.81 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

