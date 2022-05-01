Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 265.8% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $184.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

