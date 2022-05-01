CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,511 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

