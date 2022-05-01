CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 671,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 164.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 213.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SA stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

