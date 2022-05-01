CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.49 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in V.F. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 420,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in V.F. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in V.F. by 429.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

