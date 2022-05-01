Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.