Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
