Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given New €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €112.00 ($120.43) to €113.00 ($121.51) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($144.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($97.85) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.