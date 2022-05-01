abrdn plc Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.30.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

