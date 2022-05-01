Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,429 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $81,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

