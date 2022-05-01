Northern Trust Corp Has $89.29 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $89,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.