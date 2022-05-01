Northern Trust Corp Buys 208,568 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $91,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

