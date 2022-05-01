Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

