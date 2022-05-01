Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.83) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $893.01.

HCXLF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

