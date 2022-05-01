Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

