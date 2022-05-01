Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $46,722.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

