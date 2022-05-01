Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $46,722.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Steelcase (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
