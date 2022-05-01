IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IWGFF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday.

IWGFF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. IWG has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

