Annie Laurenson Buys 10,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50.
Shares of LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.27.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
