Annie Laurenson Buys 10,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.27.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current year.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

