Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Buys $62,462.25 in Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

