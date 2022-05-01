Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lufax by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $5.55 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

