Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd Acquires 1,000 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.