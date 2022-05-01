KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Up 0.4%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 1.42% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.