Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 8.1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2.55 and last traded at 2.56. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 61,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.01.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

