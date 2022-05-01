Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 8.1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2.55 and last traded at 2.56. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 61,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.78.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.01.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.