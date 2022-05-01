Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading Down 3.6%

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

