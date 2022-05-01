Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

