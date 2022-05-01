Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 48,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,786,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

