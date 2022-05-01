Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

