Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
CDRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDRO)
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.