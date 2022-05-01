Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

CDRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

