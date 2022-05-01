BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 1,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 66,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BioPlus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.