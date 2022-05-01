Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.28 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.28 ($0.51). Approximately 12,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.68 million and a PE ratio of -18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

