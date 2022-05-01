AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Update

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the March 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $24.37 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

