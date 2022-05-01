BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.2 days.

BBTVF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. BBTV has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBTVF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

