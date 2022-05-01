Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Update

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIEI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

