Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 48.0% in April

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

