Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 3,500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,317.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.